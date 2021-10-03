COSAFA Women’s Championship

Eswatini 1-5 Crested Cranes

Gelvandale Stadium

Sunday, 03-10-2021

The Uganda Women’s national football team, Crested Cranes, registered their first victory at the on-going COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

George Lutalo’s side that had drawn their opening game with Namibia, took care of matter 5-1 against minors Eswatini.

The Crested Cranes looked to be in control of proceedings from the first whistle and never looked back.

Joan Nabirye put them ahead on 15 minutes before eventual Woman-of-the-match Reticia Nabbosa doubled their lead before halftime.

Celie Nkambule halved the deficit as Uganda became complacent but Sandra Nabweteme responded with a third for the Crested Cranes, immediately after.

Hasifah Nassuna who struggled in front of goal scored twice in a space of three minutes to seal the victory for Uganda.

The three points elevate Uganda into second place in group C.

Their final group game will be against Zambia on Tuesday, October 5 at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The other group C game played on Sunday saw Zambia make it two wins from as many games thanks to a 3-0 victory over Namibia.

