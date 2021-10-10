FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda vs Rwanda

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Sunday, 10-10-2021 @4pm

The Uganda Cranes will be hoping for victory when they take on Rwanda at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, October 10.

Uganda currently sits second in group E of the African qualifiers with five points from three games.

They drew 0-0 away to Kenya in their first encounter before holding onto a point at home to Mali, in a game that the Cranes finished with 10 men after defender Murushid Juuko was sent off for a stupid foul, in the second half.

On Thursday, Fahad Bayo netted the only goal of the game as Uganda beat Rwanda 1-0 away from home.

The result and to a certain extent, the performance, relieved some of the pressure that was mounting on head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

With current group leaders-Mali away to Kenya on the same day, Uganda knows that they can not afford any slip-ups as they could find themselves five points off the pace if results do not go their way.

However, looking at the performances so far, one can not be confident the Cranes will easily get the job done.

For Rwanda, they find them selves in a desperate situation.

The Amavubi Stars sit bottom of the group with just a single point to show. The point came in their last game as they drew 1-1 with Kenya.

That was consolation for their loss to Mali in game one but they suffered more disappointment on Thursday.

Against Uganda, nothing will come easy as they face their East African neighbours in a derby of-sorts.

Uganda will still be without the suspended Juuko who was sent off against Mali. Captain Emmanuel Okwi is also absent as he was not called up after failing to find a club in time for the qualifiers. Left-back Joseph Ochaya and striker Derrick Nsibambi are also not part of the team.

For Rwanda, they too have no major absentees for the game and will most likely field the same team that lost on Thursday. Head coach Vincent Mashami summoned 12 foreign-based players who he hopes can lead his side to glory on Thursday.

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides since December 2007. In the past 12 meetings, Uganda have won seven, Rwanda two with the other three ending in draws. This fixture has witnessed only one away victory in any of the last eight matches, the win came on Thursday with Uganda triumphing 1-0 in Kigali.

Rwanda heads into the game having won only two of their last 13 World Cup qualifiers (D3 L8). Away from home, the Amavubi Stars have won only one of their last 10 World Cup qualifiers (D2 L7).

For Uganda, they have won only one of their last six World Cup qualifiers (D4 L1). At home, the Cranes have not lost a World Cup qualifier since 2005. In that period, they have won nine and drawn four of their 13 fixtures.

