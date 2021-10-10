FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Group E

Uganda 1-0 Rwanda

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Sunday, October 10

Fahad Bayo continued his heroics for the Uganda Cranes as he netted the win against Rwanda on Sunday.

Bayo who also scored against the same side on Thursday, headed in from close range after Solomon Nirisarike failed to clear Isaac Muleme’s corner.

Just like in the encounter in Kigali, the goal came in the first half and the Amavubi Stars failed to recover.

Cranes head coach Micho Sredejovic made just a single change to the team as he handed defender Azizi Kayondo his full-senior debut ahead of Mustafa Kizza.

The move paid dividends throughout the afternoon as the Vipers left-back provided sufficient cover for Muleme whilst giving the Cranes width out-wide.

After taking the lead, Uganda tried to double it but first, Moses Waiswa shot wide before Mukwala flushed his left-footed effort in the side netting.

The only downside to the Cranes victory was the sight of defender Timothy Awanyi leaving the field, injured, and replaced by Livingstone Mulondo in the second half. Muleme was also substituted and replaced by Kizza in another forced change.

Rwanda, just like on Thursday, tried to find a leveller but they just couldn’t get anything past Charles Lukwago in the Ugandan goal.

The victory puts Uganda on 8 points, two behind leaders Mali who also beat Kenya 1-0 in Nairobi, on the same day.

Uganda will host Kenya next before a trip to Mali on the final match-day.

For Rwanda, they are now eliminated from the Qualifiers as they have just a point from three games.

Their next encounter is at home to Mali before travelling to Kenya in the final group game.

