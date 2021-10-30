UgandaPremier League

Express FC vs Vipers SC

Mutessa II Stadium

Saturday, 30-10-2021 @3pm

Express FC will be hoping to register their first home victory of the season when they welcome Vipers SC to Wankulukuku on October, 3pm.

The Red Eagles lost 2-0 to newly promoted Arua Hill SC in their only home game of the season so far.

Since then, they have gone on to lose to UPDF FC and also defeat BUL FC in their next two games, which have both been on the road.

The victory over BUL earlier in the week was relief for everyone at the club and they will hope that momentum can take the past Vipers.

However, Vipers will be their toughest test to date.

The Venoms have been in scintillating form since Roberto Oliviera was appointed head coach.

In that period they have won four games including all two in the league.

Oliviera’s side are the only ones yet to concede (for sides that have played two or more games) as they beat Police 2-0 and also thumped Wakiso Giants 5-0. Yunus Ssentamu scored four in the victory over the Purple Sharks and he is currently the top scorer of the division.

They came into the campaign as favourites to win it all and they have so far not disappointed but this will also be their biggest test so far.

Express welcome back forward Eric Kambale who missed the last game against BUL because of an injured he sustained in the loss to UPDF. Enock Walusimbi, Mustafa Kiragga and Godfrey Lwesibawa still side-lined alongside head coach Wasswa Bbosa who is suspended.

Vipers are hoping captain Halid Lwaliwa who is yet to feature this season is fit enough for the game. Denis Kiggundu is their only confirmed absentee through injury.

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides since October 2010. In the previous 21 meetings, Vipers have won 10, Express three with the other eight all ending in draws. Express have not beaten Vipers at home since May 2015. In that period, Vipers have won once with the other three games all ending in draws. Last season, Express took four points off Vipers including one in the reverse fixture at Wankulukuku which ended 1-1.

