Uganda Premier League

BUL FC vs Express FC

Kyabazinga Stadium

Tuesday, 26-10-2021 @3pm

Express FC have endured a disappointing start to their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title defence.

The Red Eagles who won last season’s crown have lost both of their opening two games so far and currently occupy 15th spot on the 16-team log.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side who are one of six clubs yet to win a contest, lost 2-0 to Arua Hill SC on opening day before going down 1-0 at UPDF FC last weekend.

In both fixtures, they have looked a shadow of the side that blew away opponents, a few months ago.

Away to BUL will be the fixture that they hope to kick-start their bid to retain the title.

However, they will be without head coach Wasswa Bbosa who serves the second of his two-match ban for making unsporting comments.

Defeat in Jinja will spell a crisis at a club that already has several off-the-field issues which include friction between Bbosa and the club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa.

For BUL, they come into the game hoping to make it a perfect six points from two games.

Richard Wandyaka and Ibrahim Mugulusi each scored once in their 2-1 victory over Police last weekend in their opening game.

The side that signed several players in the window were not at their absolute on Friday and they will feel they need to improve against the defending champions.

BUL welcome back the trio of Hamis Tibita, Ambrose Kirya and Simon Peter Oketch who all recently returned from injury. Forward Joseph Ssemujju is the only absentee for Tuesday’s game due to illness.

Express will be without forward Erick Kambale due to an injury that forced him off at halftime on Friday. Godfrey Lwesibawa remains unavailable due to a knee injury along with captain Enock Walusimbi. Left-back Arthur Kiggundu is available for selection.

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides since September 2011. In the past 20 match ups, BUL have triumphed nine times, Express six and the other five have ended in draws. BUL boost a good home record against Express and come into the contest having won five of their past six games at home to the Red Eagles in all competitions whilst losing the other. However, last season Express thumped the Eastern Giants 4-0 in the reverse fixture. This fixture has not produced a draw in any of the two side’s past five matches with BUL winning three and Express two. The two sides met in the semi final of the Uganda cup last month with BUL winning it 1-0 at Njeru.

