Uganda Premier League

BUL FC 0-1 Express FC

Kyabazinga Stadium

Tuesday, 26-10-2021

Express FC early season misery came to an end on Tuesday, October 26 as they defeated BUL FC 1-0 at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe.

The Red Eagles who had lost to both Arua Hill SC and UPDF FC in their opening two game, had the combination of Martin Kizza and Mahad Yaya Kakooza to thank on the day.

Kizza who was one of their best players last season set up for Kakooza to open his and Express’ account for the campaign.

Without the injured Eric Kambale, George Ssenkaba returned to the starting line up, up front, and summer signing Dues Bukenya was also handed his full debut.

Still minus head coach Wasswa Bbosa, the defending champions were the better of the two sides and will feel they could have scored more on the day.

Charles Musiige shot wide from just outside the area, Ssenkaba forced Saidi Keni into a low save while Martin Kizza blasted over from just inside the area.

For BUL, they could not make it two wins in as many games having defeated Police FC 2-1 in their opening game.

Victory for Express is their second successive away to the Eastern Giants having also thumped the same side 4-0 last season.

In their next fixtures, Express FC will be at home to Vipers SC on Saturday, October 30 while BUL are away to Onduparaka on the same day.

In the other games played on Tuesday, Edward Satulo scored the only goal as Wakiso Giants FC beat Police FC 1-0 at Lugogo, Arua Hill SC played out a goalless draw with Onduparaka at the Barifa stadium, Tooro United drew 1-1 with Gaddafi FC in FortPortal while the game between UPDF FC and Mbarara City FC was abandoned at Bombo due to heavy downpour.

Related