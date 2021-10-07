The Uganda Women National Senior Team, She Cranes, will return to Uganda on Friday 8th October 2021.

The team will touch base at Entebbe International Airport at 1:50PM.

They are expected to set off from Johannesburg today (Thursday) evening at 11:30PM, travel to Adis Ababa and then connect to Entebbe National Airport.

The She Cranes were in South Africa for the on-going COSAFA Women’s Championship.

However, they were eliminated from the competition on Tuesday after losing their final group game to Zambia.

The loss meant Uganda finished second in group C and could not seal a semi finals’ spot.

Related