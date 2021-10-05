COSAFA Women’s Championship

Zambia vs Uganda

Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Tuesday, 05-10-2021 @4:30pm

Crested Cranes head coach George Lutalo is confident his side will take care of Zambia in their final group game at the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Uganda find themselves in a must win situation or else, risk early elimination from the competition.

With Malawi (6 points) currently ahead of them in terms of the best runner’s up, George Lutalo’s side know that nothing but victory will see them seal a spot in the semi finals.

The Crested Cranes currently sit second in group C with four points from their opening two games, two adrift of leaders Zambia.

They drew 0-0 with Namibia before thumping Eswatini 5-1 on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Lutalo is confident his side will get the job done.

“We have prepared well and we know our opponents are also good but we are focused and know what we want. He said.

“Zambia are ahead of us by two goals and as many points but we want to play well and win the game.

“All the players are in good shape and thankfully no one has any sort of issues.”

The Crested Cranes have been fortunate as they are yet to be rocked by any serious injuries.

Lutalo is not expected to make overhaul changes to the team that beat Eswatini.

The only headache he and his technical team are facing is whether to start striker Hasifah Nassuna who came off the bench to net twice on Sunday.

After Daisy Nakaziro putting up a good performance against Eswatini, she is expected to once again keep out team captain Ruth Aturo, in between the goal-posts.

Uganda is taking part in their second COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Their first appearance at the competition saw them finish third after losing to eventual champions South Africa, at the semi finals stage in 2017.

Related