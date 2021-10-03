2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship – Group C

Eswatini vs Uganda

Gelvandale Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Sunday, 03-10-2021 @1pm

The Uganda Women’s national football team, Crested Cranes, will return to action in the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Sunday, October 3.

George Lutalo’s side take on Eswatini at the Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

This will be there second game of the competition having scrapped to a goalless draw against Namibia in the first.

The game against Namibia exposed Uganda’s inability to put away chances and it is something they will desperately want to address on Sunday.

“We expect to perform well in our second game. Head coach Lutalo said after the last training on Saturday.

“After the last game, we have been working more on our finishing and using the ball the best way possible.

“We have hope and are optimistic because the players are in a good mood.

“All the players are willing to work hard so as we get the best results possible on top of a good performance. Eswatini is a good team but we have done our best in terms of preparations so as to win the game.”

For Eswatini being a good team, they will have to prove against the Cranes especially after their opening game.

The South African side were thumped 5-0 in the first game by Zambia.

However, they are not to be taken lightly as they exhibited signs of resilience especially in the first half before fatigue saw them concede four in the second.

Uganda is taking part in their second COSAFA tournament and are hoping to win it despite being a guest.

Their maiden participation in the competition saw them finish third in after a loss to record champions South Africa in the semi finals.

The other group C game will have Zambia take on Namibia at 4pm.

