CAF Confederations Cup

URA FC 0-0 Al Masry

St. Mary’s Stadium

Saturday, 16-10-2021

Egyptian side Al Masry missed a penalty as they drew 0-0 with URA FC at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Saturday, October 16.

Ramadan Mousa failed to convert on 12 minutes as his kick rattled the frame of the goal after Najib Fesali fouled Amamchi Iwuji in the area.

The visitors looked the better side on the afternoon that saw URA field a relatively weak side following several COVID-19 positive tests.

Mohamed Abdelaal could have netted earlier but his free kick was comfortably dealt with by Alionzi Nafian.

Iwuji forced a tipped save from Alionzi as he tried to convert Abdelaal’s cut-back.

At the other end, Ivan Sserubiri saw a head head straight at Al Masry goalkeeper Ahmed Wahab off Saidi Kyeyune’s teasing free kick.

URA struggled for most of the contest and will feel lucky that they walked away with a point, in the end.

Left-back Derrick Ndahiro stood out for his energy down the left and tried to create on several occasions but it just wouldn’t be for Sam Timbe’s side.

The two sides will meet once again in the second leg of the tie next Saturday, in Egypt.

