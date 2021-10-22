StarTimes Uganda Premier League – Match-day 2

BUL FC vs Police FC

Kyabazinga Stadium

Friday, 22-10-2021 @3pm

Cops hoping for better luck away to Eastern Giants

BUL FC are hoping to get their campaign off to a flying start when they host Police on Friday.

The Eastern Giants were not in action on match-day one after seeing their would-be opponents Villa have their license revoked by FUFA.

This has given them more time to prepare for the start of the campaign, one they anticipate will be a success especially after signing more than 12 new players.

BUL are still nursing the wounds that inflicted on them by Vipers in the Uganda Cup final, one they lost in miserable fashion, 8-1.

The game against Police is one they hope can help erase those bitter moments.

For Police, they are out to kick-start their campaign after losing their opening game.

The Cops were defeated 2-0 by Vipers SC in their own backyard, last week.

Abdallah Mubiru’s side is one known for bouncing back swiftly and will be expected to cause BUL a lot of problems on Friday.

However, away to BUL has been one of their unwanted fixtures, lately, as they tend not to win always.

BUL have a near to full strength squad with only Joseph Semujju (illness) their confirmed absentee.

Police are once again without the injured Johnson Odong who has been out for a while now. Captain Tonny Mawejje suffered a nasty injury in the loss to Vipers last week and he is not expected to feature. Most of the Cops’ new signings including Juma Balinya are yet to secure their licences but they hope that can be sorted before game time.

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides since September 2011. In the previous 18 meetings, BUL have won eight, Police five with the other five ending in draws. Police head into the contest having won only one of the past eight fixtures against BUL (D1 L6). The victory came in the last meeting between the two sides on February 16th. BUL are unbeaten in their past three home games against Police (W2 D1). The last time Police won a game at BUL was back in March 2016 in a 3-2 victory.

