Uganda Premier League

Gaddafi FC vs Solitilo Bright Stars

Gaddafi Arena

Friday, 29-10-2021 @3pm

What a difference a couple of months can make! Bright Stars ended the second round of last season with the second most points in the division.

However, a couple of months later, they are struggling to pick up even a single points.

The Kavumba based side have so far lost their opening two games and sit closer to the relegation zone than they were to the top, last season.

The return of Nelson Ssenkatuka has not produced the expected results as Baker Mbowa’s side lost to Mbarara City (Away) and the Onduparaka (Home).

It is not a crisis as yet at the club but the technical team and players know that results must flip as soon as possible.

Against Gaddafi on Friday, they take on another side that is yet to win a contest this season.

However, the Soldier Boys who were only promoted to the top tier in August, have a point to show following their 1-1 draw away to Tooro United, last time out.

It was a contest they must have felt they deserved to win after conceding a late penalty.

They now need to pick themselves up and avoid a third defeat of the campaign already. Gaddafi have already lost to Busoga United and KCCA FC, earlier.

Their performances in the last two games must give them encouragement and they must feel they can get all three points off the Stars.

Gaddafi are still bothered by several injury concerns. Paul Musamali, Franco Onen and Magumba Bakari are all out with injuries along with Jamal Buchochora. Hassan Musana who was signed from KCCA has been cleared and is in line to debut for the top-flight newbies.

Ronald Sempala is still on the road to attaining full fitness and he is not expected to feature. Allan Katwe is set for his debut after overcoming an injury.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Gaddafi come into the game having won only one of their last six games across all competitions (D1 L4). For Bright Stars, they have not won any of their previous five matches (D2 L3). Away from home, Mbowa’s side have won just one of their past six encounters (D2 L3).

Related