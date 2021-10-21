KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda has in partnership with FUFA launched the 2021 Airtel – FUFA Awards at Stonehaven Restaurant.

The annual Awards recognise and celebrate the best and most outstanding football players across the country while recognizing their achievements on and off the pitch.

While making his remarks at the press briefing, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “As Airtel Uganda, we are excited to be part of the launch of the 2021 Airtel – FUFA Awards, awards that recognize and honour excellence of Ugandan footballers, both men and women who have gone the extra mile by showcasing resilience, hard work, and passion for what they do.”

He added that, “This year, Airtel will be contributing up to a tune of Ushs. 100 million towards the Awards, and we believe the contribution will support with the organization of the awards. As a brand, we strive for excellence and ensuring memorable moments for our customers at every point of contact from our products and services to our trade channels as well as CSR and sponsorships alike”

Mr. Justus Mugisha 1st Vice President at FUFA Uganda noted, “Toady we are launching the 6th edition of the Airtel – FUFA Awards which have produced memorable moments in the eyes, hearts and minds of the football fans who attend the glamorous awards night.

“The 2021 Airtel – FUFA Awards are organized under the theme ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Football Personalities, and these will be held on 4th December 2021 at a Venue that will be announced at a later stage.” Mugisha revealed.

“ We are honored to have participated in the FUFA awards for the last 6 years, since 2015, and we pledge our commitment to continuously support the development and celebration of football in its various disciplines both locally and internationally,” Murali concluded.

Full List of the 2021 Airtel FUFA Awards Categories:

Airtel – FUFA Male Player of the Year 2021 Airtel – FUFA Female Player of the Year 2021 Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2021 (Men) Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2021 (Women) Airtel – FUFA Coach of the Year 2021 Airtel – FUFA Women Football Coach of the Year FUFA Presidential Award Airtel – FUFA Fair Play Award 2021 (UPL) Airtel – FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year Airtel – FUFA Fans’ Favorite Uganda foreign based Player Best Squad (Club/National Team) of a particular Year FUFA Member Associations’ Award Airtel – FUFA Futsal Player of the Year (FUFA Competitions)

1 New Category introduced, Airtel – FUFA Futsal Player of the Year.

