HOIMA – Rajiv Ruparelia has won the Kabalega Rally held today, October 23 in the western districts of Hoima and Kikube.

The event was the fifth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC).

Cruising in a VW Polo, Rajiv crossed finish line in one hour, 45 minutes and 41seconds to claim the one-day rally.

Duncan “Kikankane” Mubiru, who had hope of winning this rally to claim his maiden NRC title, finished second after he crossed finish line in one hour, 45 minutes, 46seconds.

Ronald Ssebuguzi and Omar Mayanja finished third and fourth respectively.

Mubiru still leads the NRC title race with 350 points followed by Hassan Alwi on 280 points.

Results

