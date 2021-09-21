Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown and Raw shows running from Wednesday 22 to Tuesday 28 September 2021.

SuperSport is your #HomeOfSport and the only place to see all your favourites from the WWE Universe!

The action begins on the morning of Wednesday 22 September with WWE NXT Episode 635. Santos Escobar has promised that he will not rest until he has gotten the better of Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott: “Swerve, I’m coming for the North American Championship… you better be ready for what Legado del Fantasma has in store for you!”

Saturday 25 September brings Episode 1153 of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s title against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules, Becky Lynch took a shot at the fans for supporting the ‘EST of WWE’ over her.

“I was sitting at home, listening to you people chant ‘We want Becky!’ I came back [at SummerSlam] last-minute notice, saved all of your a****, beat the champion in 26 seconds and this is how you treat me?” exclaimed ‘The Man’. “I left my baby girl at home for you people, and you’re favouring a flash in the pan over me? Fine… if you can’t join them, beat them. I’ll give you your match, but it’s gonna end the same way!”

Tuesday 28 September will feature Episode 1479 of WWE Raw. Karrion Kross has warned that he is ready to cut a swathe through the red brand as he “looks for answers” to who he is and what he should be doing in WWE.

“I am done answering questions for the day,” said Kross. “Luckily for you, I do have something to say and I want you to listen: I was told that I need to express to the WWE Universe who I am, and what I am here to do. Can you believe that? These people know who I am! People at home, know who I am! The problem is… that sometimes I don’t know who I am anymore. But I do know this: I enjoy hurting people. And I’m really good at it. So maybe, if I just keep hurting people, I’ll find the answers that I’m looking for.”

Now GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (17:00), WWE 205 (21:00) and a documentary (21:30).

No rival can compete with SuperSport‘s coverage. Our viewers on DStv have found their #HomeOfSport.

And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App.

WWE weekly programmes broadcast details, 22-28 September 2021

All times CAT

Wednesday 22 September

02:00: WWE NXT Episode 635 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

Saturday 25 September

02:00: WWE SmackDown Episode 1153 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

Tuesday 28 September

02:00: WWE Raw Episode 1479 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

Related