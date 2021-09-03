CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers

Lady Doves vs PVP Buyenzi

Nyayo International Stadium

Friday, 03-09-2021 @1pm

Lady Doves FC will be out to book a spot in the semi finals of the CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers – CECAFA Zone, on Friday afternoon when they take on PVP Buyenzi in their final game of the group stage.

The Masindi based side have four point and sit top of group A on goal difference.

They defeated FAD Club 5-0 before drawing 0-0 with pre-tournament favourites Simba Queens of Tanzania.

Against the Queens, Lady Doves struggled for most of the game and had to play the final 15 minutes with 10 Women after Sarah Nakuya was sent off for a second yellow card.

We will win the game and qualify for the semis – What they are saying

Lady Doves assistant head coach Rajab Buyinza

“We thank God that we are still top of the group heading into the last game.

“We trained well ahead of the PVP game and are optimistic that with God on our side, we shall get all three points, finish top of the group and qualify for the semi finals.

“The team is ready, the girls are ready, moral is high and everyone wants to compete so that we head to the next level and we expect the players are going to do all they can to ensure we head to the semis.

“As per our last training, we have been focusing on ensuring that our strikers utilize the chances they get so that we score and progress.”

Lady Doves will progress to the semi finals if they match Simba Queens result on Friday.

They will also progress with either a draw or victory but can get eliminated if they lose against PVP and Simba Queens better their result in the other group A game.

Simba Queens will face FAD Club who have already been eliminated, in the other game that will be played on Friday.

Related