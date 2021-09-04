Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants FC have completed the signing of Frank Ssenyondo from Express FC.

Ssenyondo joins the Purple Sharks as a free agent following his release from the Red Eagles last month.

He joined the Red Eagles at the start of the 2019/20 season from Terranova Soccer Academy.

In his first season, he scored eight goals and registered five assists as Express finished 9th when the league was prematurely ended.

The start of last season saw Senyondo drop in pecking order with the signing of Godfrey Lwesibawa.

He only featured in three games across all competitions as Express won the league title and reached the semi finals of the Uganda Cup.

Wakiso Giants have already lost forward Viane Sekajugo who left the club for URA and Yasin Mugume whose contract expired.

The Douglas Bamweyana coached side finished 9th on the table last season with 36 points attained from 26 games played.

