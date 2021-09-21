Uganda Cup – Semi Finals

Police FC vs Vipers SC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Tuesday, 21-09-2021 @3pm

Vipers SC endured a frustrating 2020/21 season and are hoping the Uganda Cup can provide necessary inspiration ahead of the new campaign.

The Venoms were eliminated in the first qualification round of the CAF Champions League and ended up finishing third in their attempts to defend the UPL title.

Along the way, Fred Kajoba left and has since been replaced by Brazilian Roberto Oliviera.

Oliviera who has spent reasonable time on the African continent is expected to ensure he takes Vipers back to the very top of Uganda football.

His first task is to ensure they get silverware into their bags In-form of the Uganda Cup.

The Brazilian has spent over two weeks with the team and it is believed he is starting to know them.

Against Police, Vipers take on a side that is hungry for silverware.

The Cops have won over neutrals, in the past couple of seasons, for their exciting brand of football but have failed to win anything.

The league is surely out of their grasps but watching the likes of Proline win the cup in the last couple of years, Police must feel they can also achieve a similar fate.

With the game at a neutral venue, the Cops must be licking their lips and fancying their chances against one of the giants of the Ugandan game.

Both sides have spent over three months without proper action and that may come into play come game time on Tuesday.

However, the Venoms will have an upper hand with some of their players featuring for the Uganda Cranes in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Team captain Halid Lwaliwa has emerged as a major doubt for the Venoms. Lwaliwa has been struggling with fitness since he was forced off in a World Cup Qualifier match for the Cranes against Kenya with a knee injury. Lawrence Tezikya, who suffered an ankle problem as last season ended prematurely, is still ruled out. New signing Jack Komakech is hoping to make his debut in-between the goalposts.

Police will be without three key players from last season as Derrick Kakooza traveled to Latvia to complete a transfer, defender Henry Katongole mutually terminated his contract at the club while goalkeeper Derrick Ochan transferred to KCCA FC. The Cops have also seen other players move on since their last game.

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides since April 2010.

In the previous 21 match-ups, Vipers have won 13, Police five while the other three have ended in draws.

Vipers come into the contest having won all of their last six matches against the Cops.

Police’s last victory over the Venoms dates back to a 2-1 league win on 14th of October 2017.

