Stanbic Uganda Cup final

Vipers SC vs BUL FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Sunday, 26-09-2021 @3pm

Vipers will be hoping to win their second Uganda Cup crown when they face BUL FC in the 2021 final at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Sunday l.

The Venoms have endured a relatively poor 2020/21 campaign and will head into the final hoping to save their campaign.

They came into the season as defending League champions, could only manage to finish third.

Their CAF Champions League adventure were ended at the first qualification round and were only left to try and win the Uganda Cup as consolation to a season that promised much but delivered little.

Fred Kajoba decided to move on as head coach and was replaced with Brazilian Roberto Oliviera.

By the time Oliviera took over, the league had ended meaning that he had only the Cup to try and win.

The Brazilian eased past Police FC to ensure his side storms the final, this past Tuesday, in what was his very first competitive match as the Venoms’ head coach.

Earlier, Vipers cruised past the round of 32, 16 and 8 as they took care of Busoga United, UPDF FC and SC Villa respectively.

On Sunday, they will be the favourites to win the whole thing against BUL FC.

However, BUL are a dangerous proposition too as they come into the game with nothing to lose.

Having let go of 14 players in the just-concluded transfer window, the Eastern Giants could only field 13 players in their semi final victory over Express FC on Thursday.

The day’s captain Owen Mukisa scored the all important goal that saw then take care of the Red Eagles.

Against Vipers, Alex Isabirye’s side will be hoping for similar heroics. However, it will have to take an even better performance so as to send more shock-waves throughout the entire football fraternity in the country.

To reach this stage, BUL took care of Blacks Power, Kigezi Homeboyz, Proline and Express FC.

Having never won a major title in their history, the Jinja based side will without a doubt give their all on the team.

Vipers are expected to field almost the same squad that featured in the semi finals. With an almost fully fit squad, their only injury worry is captain Halid Lwaliwa who is expected to be a game-time decision. Goalkeeper Jack Komakech and playmaker Bright Anukani who were signed in the just-concluded transfer window, are ineligible to feature.

BUL have been boosted by the return of four players going into the final. Captain Walter Ochora and forward Hamis Tibita have recovered from respective injuries and expected to feature. Simon Peter Oketch and Richard Wandyaka who were suspended for the semi final also return to the fold.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides since November 2011. In the past 19 meetings, Vipers have won 12, BUL two with the other five ending in draws. Vipers head into the game unbeaten in their last nine games against BUL (W8 D1). The Venoms have also won all their last five fixtures against the Eastern Giants. BUL’s last victory against Vipers dates back to April 2016 in a 1-0 away triumph, in the League.

