KAMPALA – The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has taken a huge step in ensuring safety after acquiring a brand new Medical Ambulance.

The Federation received the state of the art ambulance as a donation from Victoria University under Ruparelia Foundation in an event held at Kabira County Club on Tuesday.

Rally, mostly, goes through a living environment which puts the lives of the drivers and spectators at stake.

“This is a huge milestone and a great achievement for the Sport and the fraternity as a whole,” said FMU President Dipu Ruparelia.

“Despite the challenges we have faced since we came into administration, this is the start of one of many assets we have acquired, and is very critical in helping our medical commission in emergency evacuations.

“The Federation is on the right path, this launch and partnership is just one of many we will be rolling out soon. FMU will be one of the leading Federations very soon if we continue this way and keep carrying positive energies.”

In 2009, Iconic Rally Driver Riyaz Kurji died moments after crashing his Subaru Impreza in Mityana.

Ponsiano Lwakataka and Shafic Ssemujju accidents caused deaths to fans.

Edwin Kalule passed away after he was knocked in 2019 during the Masaka Rally.

Last year, Yassin Nasser’s car rammed into fans at Kakindu causing massive injuries.

The acquisition of the ambulance is a big boost for the Sport that has registered a couple of sad news from rally accidents in recent past.

Rajiv Ruparelia of Ruparelia Group and Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga were present during the Ambulance handover.

Muganga noted: “We have no doubt that this fully equipped Ambulance will certainly promote safety in the Motorsport industry by availing both rescue and medical services on the track and all the way to the Hospital if necessary and most importantly providing the best possible immediate care in the shortest possible time.”

“We shall continue to work closely with FMU and Motorsport fraternity to improve the safety of all the actors in the Sport.”

FMU President Dipu commended the Drivers who came on board to clear the environment tax placed on the ambulance by URA.

The Federation also launched the timing rally clocks to improve on their rally timing system.

