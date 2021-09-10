URA FC have announced the appointment of Sam Timbe as team manager.

The CAF A licensed coach joins the Tax Collectors on a one-year deal.

This was confirmed by the club on Friday, September 10.

“URA FC can confirm that CAF “A” licensed football tactician Sam Timbe will join the technical management team in the capacity of team manager for the next one year.”

Timbe boosts the technical with much needed experience as URA prepares to venture into the CAF Confederations Cup, starting this Sunday.

Timbe has won the CECAFA Kagame Cup with four different clubs including SC Villa (2005), Police FC (2006), Atraco from Rwanda (2009) and in 2011 with Tanzanian side Young Africans.

He has also coached in Kenya with teams like Sofapaka and Tusker FC before joining Malaysian side Persatuan Bolasepak Sarawak FC in 2020.

Timbe’s will work with Simeon Masaba as head coach. Robert Mukasa will be the assistant coach, Billy Kiggundu remains the goalkeeper coach.

URA FC is set to host Ethiopian Coffee in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup Preliminary round on Sunday, September 12 at the St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende.

