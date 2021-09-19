CAF Confederations Cup

Ethiopian Coffee vs URA FC (Agg: 1-2)

Bahir Dar Stadium, Addis Ababa

Sunday, 19-09-2021 @3pm

URA FC are hoping to reach the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup when they take on Ethiopian Coffee SC in the preliminary round second leg on Sunday, September 19.

The two sides will square off at the Bahir Dar stadium in Addis Ababa with URA leading the tie 2-1.

This is the Tax Collectors’ 8th appearance on the continent with their last-before this season, coming in the same competition in 2015.

Then, they took care of Madagascar’s ASSM Elgeco Plus 4-2 on aggregate at the preliminary round before falling to Orlando Pirates at the next hurdle.

This is their third appearance in the Confederations Cup with 2006 seeing them feature in Africa’s second-premier club competition, for the first time.

They are however yet to reach the lucrative group stage of the competition and they will be hoping to join KCCA FC, the only Ugandan side to do so, under the current format.

URA were impressive in the first half of the victory in Kitende with Steven Mukwala scoring twice to put them on their way to victory.

However, Coffee responded well and Sam Timbe’s side will be worry of the threat that the Ethiopians showcased in the second half.

Coffee are in their first appearance in the competition since 2004 when they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Ugandan side Express FC at this very stage.

They have however, also been in the CAF Champions League, losing 3-0 on aggregate to record Champions Al Ahly in 2012 in what was their final continental appearance before 2021.

Last season, Ethiopian Coffee finished second in the Ethiopia Premier League table, 13 points behind winners Fasil Kenema.

URA FC have not reported any injury concerns going into the game.

It is expected that the Tax Collectors will line up with the same side that started the first leg seven days ago.

Ethiopian Coffee too have not reported any fitness issues ahead of the game.

However, they are expected to make a couple of changes to their team as they attempt to overturn the deficit.

URA heads into the game having lost only one of their previous seven games in all competitions (W4 D2).

However, they are winless in their last five away fixtures (D3 L2). Their last victory on the road came in the 1-0 defeat of Mbarara City in April.

Ethiopian Coffee have lost only one of their last seven competitive games (W2 D4).

At home, however, they are winless in their last 8 competitive games (D5 L3) with their last victory coming in a 3-1 win over Jimma Aba in the league.

