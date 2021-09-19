CAF Confederations Cup

Ethiopian Coffee 1-3 URA FC (Agg: 2-5)

Bahir Dar International Stadium, Addis Ababa

Sunday, September 19

URA FC took care of Ethiopian Coffee 3-1 on Sunday to progress 5-2 on aggregate, into the second qualifying round of the 2021 CAF Confederations Cup.

Cromwel Rwothomio handed the Tax Collectors a halftime lead after collecting from captain Shafiq Kagimu.

Right-back Ashraf Mandela doubled URA’s lead with a long-range shot seven minutes into the second half.

Kagimu who was on-song the entire afternoon added a third and put the tie to bed.

The hosts pulled goal back from the spot but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Steven Mukwala who netted twice in the 2-1 first leg win, missed a chance to add onto his competition’s tally as he headed wide from Mandela’s teasing cross.

The only negative for Sam Timbe’s side was the double injury to Kagimu and Rwothomio who were taken off and replaced by Kabon Living and Benjamin Nyakoojo respectively.

URA will not take on Egyptian side Al Masry in the second round next month.

