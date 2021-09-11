Men’s African Nations Volleyball Championship

Rwanda 3-2 Uganda

Kigali Arena, Rwanda

Friday, September 10

The Uganda Men’s national Volleyball team qualified for the quarter finals of the African championship on Friday, September despite losing to Rwanda.

Uganda who had won their opening two games at the on-going tournament in Kigali-Rwanda, lost 3-2 to the hosts in a thrilling contest.

Rwanda won the first set 25-16 but Uganda recovered to win the next two sets 21-25 and 23-25 respectively.

Rwanda saved the match, in impressive fashion as they took the fourth set 25-11 before claiming the tiebreaker 19-15.

Uganda who are making their debut at the continental showpiece has beaten Burundi 3-1 the previous day, their second victory of the campaign having taken care of Burkina Faso in the Group A opener.

They finish second in the group with seven points from three contests.

Uganda will play Morocco in the quarters today, Saturday, 11th September.

Hosts, Rwanda who swept the group and finished top with 8 points and also progressed to the quarter finals.

Only the top two teams from each group make it to the quarter finals.

At the quarter finals, the top teams from each group have been seeded against the runners ups from the other groups. There are four pools of four teams each in the tournament.

The African Nations Volleyball Championship doubles as the 2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers.

