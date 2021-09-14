Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 – Semi-finals

21st & 22nd September 2021

Final: 26th September 2021

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed important details ahead of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals and final at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule confirmed the key developments through a memo to the clubs’ Chief Executive Officers (CEO).

-Licenses for the 2020-2021 season will be considered and all the technical team should have bench permits.

-FUFA will take care of the COVID-19 tests for all the 20 players and 5 officials per club. All clubs will be tested at their respective venues. The other officials (organizing committee) and referees will also be tested by FUFA.

-The players and officials’ list should be submitted to the FUFA Competitions Department latest Friday, 17th September 2021.

-Vipers and Police will be tested on Sunday, 19th September 2021 at 8 AM.

-Express and BUL will be tested on Monday, 20th September 2021 at 8 AM.

-The two clubs that proceed to the finals will be required to provide their jerseys for branding and will be refunded Shs. 1,700,000/=.

Related

Continue Reading