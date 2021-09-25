U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya vs Uganda

Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

Saturday, 25-09-2021 @3pm

The Uganda U20 Women’s national team will take on Kenya in the first leg of their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday afternoon at the Nyayo national Stadium in Nairobi.

The team goes into Saturday’s fixture against Kenya oozing with confidence and optimistic of a good result.

They had their last training on Friday afternoon and head coach, Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi indicated all set for the showdown.

“We have had our final touches and surely very ready for tomorrow’s game and I want to assure every supporter that the team is committed to perform well,” the coach said.

Kiyingi insisted it is important to pick a positive result away because that brings confidence ahead of the return leg.

“The away game is always important in such contests and if you get a good result that can be a good stepping stone into the return leg.” He added.

Team captain, Fauzia Najjemba also shared similar belief, indicating that the players are in perfect shape to earn the desired result.

“We have had our last training and very set for the game tomorrow (Saturday). We hope to give our very best so that we start the campaign on a positive note.” Najjemba indicated.

The second leg will be played on 8th October in Kampala with the winner of aggregate advancing to the next stage.

At the next phase (second round), the winner between Uganda and Kenya will face either South Africa or Mozambique.

The Uganda U20 Women’s national team squad in Kenya

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Halima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC)

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge(Apollon Ladies FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)

