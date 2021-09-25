In its bid to increase sales and revenue, Uganda airlines has partnered with Federation of Motor sports club Uganda through a Memorandum of understanding where the national carrier will be the official carrier of FMU members.

Motor sports is at the helm of the most expensive sports events with the logistical movement of personnel and equipment not only come as a cost but also time consuming.

This partnership will be commemorated with the official signing ceremony to be held tomorrow morning in presence of the Permanent secretary Ministry of works and members of the FMU at the Victoria University Parking space.

Uganda Airlines is making strides with a huge foot print on the continents air spaces with the launch of its inaugural flight to Dubai this week Uganda Airline is looking at expanding its flight routes.

With the cancelation of the Pearl of Africa rally last month in Uganda, the African Rally Championship heads to Zambia ; following the cancellation of the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally which was set for August.

The carrier ever since its launched has been partnering National sports teams. Uganda Cranes, Cricket T-20 team, Athletics ,Express FC among others.

The extended Africa rally championship continues this weekend in Sarago Zambia with Ugandans Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba to make their maiden appearance in the Zambia International Rally.

