The early evening slate of games is headlined by Sparta Prague hosting Scottish champions Rangers and Monaco travelling to Spain to face Real Sociedad, while Leicester City has a long trip to Poland to take on Legia Warsaw. There will also be no love lost for the meeting of Fenerbahce and Olympiakos.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has called on his team to learn from their mistakes in a 2-2 draw with Napoli in which they gave away a two-goal lead: “There are things for us to improve on at this level against top teams and one is keeping the ball better.” He added, “The crime is not giving away the two goals, the crime is if you don’t learn. It is something I am sure this young team will do is learn.”

The night kick-offs feature a potential thriller between Olympique Marseille and Galatasaray at the Velodrome, which is renowned for its incredible atmosphere, while Lazio will look to get the better of Lokomotiv Moscow in the Italian capital city.

West Ham United will welcome Rapid Vienna to the London Stadium, which will surely be buzzing for the return to European football for the Hammers, while Celtic will face a tough challenge in Glasgow when a potent Bayer Leverkusen head to Scotland.

Celtic ended on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller against Real Betis, with manager Ange Postecoglu insisting that his side’s determination to play positive football will benefit them in the long run: “You can come here and get a 0- 0 draw [but] that ain’t gonna please me,” he explained. “I would rather we played the football we played tonight. We will get better at it and, when we do, I think we’ll get the rewards as well.”

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 2 action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 30 September 2021.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details, 30 September 2021

All times CAT

Thursday 30 September

18:45: Sparta Prague v Rangers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:45: Real Sociedad v Monaco – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:45: Legia Warsaw v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:45: Napoli v Spartak Moscow – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:45: Fenerbahce v Olympiakos – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

21:00: Sporting Braga v Midtjylland – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Lazio v Lokomotiv Moscow – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

21:00: Marseille v Galatasaray – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: West Ham United v Rapid Vienna – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport GOtv Football

