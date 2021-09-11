Viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing one of Africa’s top footballers, Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma, in Premier League action on Saturday 11 September 2021.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The 2021-22 Premier League season is still in its infancy, but already Brighton & Hove Albion have made waves with their positive start. A key driving force behind the Seagulls is Malian Bissouma, who has been in superb form in midfield.

So much so, in fact, that it’s a wonder that none of the league’s heavyweights signed him late in the recently-closed transfer window. The 25-year-old’s dynamism, energy and ability to both create and destroy in the middle of the park would be a powerful addition to any of the title hopefuls.

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker, for example, believes the Red Devils would be majorly improved by bringing Bissouma in from Brighton: “I think Yves Bissouma would be perfect [for United],” he explained.

“Get somebody who knows the Premier League, has played really well since he’s been in the Premier League, plays well in big games for his club when they have them coming up and Bissouma comes to mind.

“He’s been doing it week in, week out. He knows the Premier League. He is athletic, good with the ball at his feet and he doesn’t seem to want to typecast himself as a defensive midfield player. He’s willing to go forward as well and become an attacking midfield player. He’s a midfield player from a previous generation when midfield players were called box-to-box. For example Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Paul Ince.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter, meanwhile, insists that his player is happy at the South Coast club: “It’s good, if you’re getting that talk then he’s doing something well, we’re doing something well,” said the Seagulls’ boss.

“He’s enjoying his football, he showed his qualities in the opening games – I thought he was fantastic. You can’t control what people say from the outside, it’s talk, but he’s happy with us and we will keep working with him.”

Bissouma will look to continue his great form and win even more admirers when Brighton head to London for a clash with newcomers Brentford on the afternoon of Saturday 11 September, a match you can see LIVE on SuperSport.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

See Yves Bissouma in the following match live on SuperSport:

Saturday 11 September

16:00: Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

Related