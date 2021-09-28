It’s true what they say ‘The beginning is always hardest’! Amidst national team and clubs fixture congestion, StarTimes staged a very successful show in All-Star game on Monday, 27th September 2021.

This was the first of its kind in Ugandan football.

The game ended 2:0 in favor of Team DubyMax Hasule coached by Sam Simbwa, Team DubyMax Hasule was dominated by experienced stars from teams like Express, Vipers SC, Mbarara City and URA.

Coach Mike Mutebi in charge of Team DubyMax Kirunda maintained his philosophy of trusting young talents. Bobosi Byaruhanga who was the skipper for team Kirunda gave the fan an outstanding performance that automatically earned him MVP.

The event was decorated with prizes from DubyMax Electronics the sponsor of the game.

Coach Simbwa was the biggest beneficiary bagging UGX 5,000,000 in cash and a flat Screen TV. Each Star on DubyMax Hasule went home with UGX 1,000,000 Cash while the Stars on DubyMax Kirunda that came second were rewarded with UGX 500,000 each and Coach Mike walked away with a staggering UGX 3,000,000.

StarTimes UPL All-Star games was introduced with an objective among others of promoting our local based players by creating a bond between the fans and the different stars from the different teams across the country. The teams were shaped by public vote based on last season’s performance in the League.

About StarTimes Uganda Premier League:

StarTimes Uganda Premier League is a top tier men football League in Uganda. Composed of 16 Clubs spread across the major regions of the country, Uganda premier League is one of the most popular in East and Central Africa.

The 2021/2022 season is scheduled to kickoff on 16th October 2021 and the main outlet remains Television due to restriction associated with COVID 19 pandemic. StarTimes is the exclusive broadcaster of the Uganda Premier League

Related