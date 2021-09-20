Uganda Premier League record champions SC Villa have on Monday, September 20 unveiled their new head coach.

At a function held at the club’s offices in Industrial Area, it was revealed that Villa will be under the guidance of Greek-born Petros Koukouras.

Koukouras who has been in the country since Thursday, has signed a three-year deal to take charge of the Jogoos until 2024.

Jackson Magera will be his assistant while Richard Amatre will act as the second assistant. Kiberu Mubarak has been retained as the goalkeeping coach while Philip Ssozi will continue being in charge of the Youth Team.

Speaking at the unveiling, Villa CEO Shwan Mubiru noted that the new technical team is very competent.

“Our new coach comes with more than 10 years of experience in Youth and Senior football. The fans should know that this new technical team is very diligent, and are here to work. Mubiru said.

“They fit the bill, they have come with a lot of competence and we want them to build a good philosophy for this club.”

Koukouras replaces Edward Kaziba who has been at the club for the last two seasons.

Speaking on Monday, Koukouras said that his technical team will try and take Villa-back to where it belongs.

“I am very happy to be here, this is the most succesful and that led me to accept the job. The Greek noted.

“I cant promise much, we will create a team that is hard working and take the team where it belongs. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Koukouras holds a UEFA A (Diploma) and he is also a member of the FA Licensed coaches’ club and holds a Masters in Strength and Conditioning.

He graduated from the University of Greenwich with a Bachelors in Sports Science (2006-2009) and later a Masters in Strength and Conditioning (2011-2012).

He has previously handled several teams as Apollon Kalamarias (2015), Desn Youth Football Club in Guangdong – China (2016 to 2018), Real Madrid Foundation Clinics (February 2018), Pacific Heroes (2018-2019), and lately South Sudan National team (2019-2021).

