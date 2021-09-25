Joachim Ojera scored the only goal as Uganda Cranes defeated Eastern Region Select in a tour game at Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 25.

The URA FC winger who came on at halftime, netted what would prove to be the winner on 52 minutes.

It was a contest that saw the Cranes field only Uganda Premier League players like it has become the norm in the past.

With Express FC, Vipers SC, BUL FC and Police FC players unavailable for selection, Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic fielded mostly players from KCCA FC and URA.

Micho made eight changes at the break on an afternoon that will have little to read from as Uganda continues preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda will face Rwanda in a double header, starting with a home fixture, next month.

Micho’s side has started slowly this campaign, managing just two points from their opening two games.

The drew 0-0 away to Kenya in the first game before a hard-fought point off Mali in the second contest, one that saw Murushid Juuko sent off early in the second half.

How both teams started

Eastern region select

Edward Kasibante (GK), Steven Namaisi, Peter Lusimbula (C), Tiff Kahandi, Ibrahim Pengere, Ismael Kalyanswa, Edmond Wamboka, Emmanuel Mukisa, Nassur Nandala, Francis Odongo

Uganda Cranes

Nafian Alionzi (GK), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, Najib Fesali, Dennis Iguma, Patrick Mbowa, Shafik Kagimu, Rodgers Mato, Sadat Anaku, Jude Semugabi, Julius Poloto.

