SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 6 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 25 to Monday 27 September 2021.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

This round of Premier League action is headlined by two massive clashes: Chelsea hosting Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the early afternoon kick-off on Saturday 25 September, and the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the early evening of Sunday 26 September.

The Stamford Bridge meeting of the Blues and the Citizens is a repeat of last season’s UEFA Champions League final – which Chelsea took 1-0 in Portugal back in May – and a showdown between the two teams that most pundits believe are the favourites for the Premier League title in 2021-22.

Blues coach Thomas Tuchel had made a major impact since his arrival at the club, though the German recently heaped praise on a player who has been a Chelsea stalwart for almost a decade: captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who recently reached 300 Premier League appearances.

“It is a pure pleasure to be his coach. Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances every day. What you see on a matchday is what I see every day,” said Tuchel.

“He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be: loud and extroverted. He is not this. He is very emotional but he is calm, he leads by example. He is a fantastic captain, a great player and just a really good guy too.”

The North London grudge match between Arsenal and Spurs will be an absolutely vital one for the former, with the Gunners having endured a terrible start to the season. Former Arsenal player and current technical director at the club, Eduardo Gaspar [known as Edu], has called for unity.

“We are where we never [want] to be. But we have to work to leave this situation,” said the former Arsenal fan favourite. “There are some reasons why we are there, we have to accept that, we have to recognise the reasons. So now let’s put the team together, let’s play together and let’s see the team together because until now we haven’t had the opportunity to see the team. Let’s support them and let’s be together.”

The round of Premier League action also features Manchester United hosting Aston Villa; Liverpool with a potential banana skin in their away game against rookies Brentford; West Ham United looking to humble Leeds United at Elland Road; and the so-called A23/M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion will take centre stage on the evening of Monday 27 September.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Premier League broadcast details, 25-27 September 2021

All times CAT

Saturday 25 September

13:30: Chelsea v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Everton v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Leeds United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Leicester City v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Manchester United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Watford v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Action

18:30: Brentford v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 26 September

15:00: Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:30: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 27 September

21:00: Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Related