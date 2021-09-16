Onduparaka FC have announced the signing of striker Rashis Agau.

Agau has signed a one-year deal with the Caterpillars until the end of the next season.

His signing was confirmed by Onduparaka on Thursday, September 16.

“Agau is back where it all started.” Onduparaka confirmed.

This is the second home-coming for Agau who played for the Caterpillars between 2014 and 2017.

He has also previously played for Big League side Maroons FC.

He joins other new signings at the club who include; Nathan Oloro, Robert Kitabalwa, Ivan Okello, Rashid Yakin, James Jarieko and Musa Oscar Aluma.

The club recently parted ways with several players including Kabon Living (joined URA), Moses Okot, Noel Nasasira, Oscar Agaba, Mahadi Ajobe, Denis Kaka Andama, Shaban Wasswa, Augustine Opoka, Amis Muwonge, Ali Mukiibi, Hakim Magombe and Najib Tusaba (joined BUL).

