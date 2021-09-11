Vipers SC have announced the departure of striker Shaban Mohammad.

Shaban who has struggled with injuries throughout his stay at Kitende is understood to have left the Venoms by mutual consent.

His departure was announced by Vipers on Saturday, September 11.

“Vipers Sports Club can confirm the departure of striker Muhammad Shaban who has left the club by mutual consent.” Vipers announced.

The striker has spent only two seasons at Vipers and barely featured for the side.

Shaban joined the Venoms after being released by Moroccan side Raja Casablanca during the transfer window of 2019/2020.

He spent his entire first season nursing a knee injury after undergoing surgery.

Shaban made 8 appearances, scoring one goal and assisting another during the 2020/21 campaign.

He had one more year to run on his contract but following positive and constructive recent discussions with him, both parts reached an agreement to terminate the contract.

It is believed that Shaban will be returning to Onduparaka FC, the side that handed him his debut in the Uganda Premier League.

He becomes the latest departure from Vipers, this current off-season, following into the footsteps of Rashid Toha, Bashir Ssekagya and Abraham Ndugwa.

Related