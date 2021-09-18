Build-up game

Uganda U20 4-0 Crested Cranes

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Friday, September 17

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team skipper Fauzia Najjemba was the star of the day as they thumped Crested Cranes 4-0 in a practice match played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday.

This was the second game between the two sides. The first came on Tuesday with Crested Cranes winning 1-0.

Najjemba led by example and orchestrated the damage on the Senior Team, scoring a hat trick while midfielder Shamirah Nalugya added the other.

Right from onset, the U20 looked composed and were the better side in every aspect. The Crested Cranes on the other side were off colour.

Najjemba opened the scores in the 17th minute capitalizing on a long ball from goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga and she beat the backline for pace before firing a low drive into the bottom right corner of the net.

A minute after the half-hour mark, Najjemba doubled the lead for the U20 team, converting from the spot after Shadia Nankya had fouled Hadijja Nandago.

Even when coach George Lutalo made changes introducing Amina Nababi, Laki Otandeka and Sharon Naddunga, the U20 team remained dominant.

Nalugya stretched the lead, firing from close range to beat goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro at the near post.

Najjemba put the icing on the cake, with the fourth goal coming nine minutes fro. time.

The two teams will face off in the third and final practice game on Monday.

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team is preparing to face Kenya in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers while Crested Cranes will feature at COSAFA Women’s Championship slated to take place between 28th September -9th October.

