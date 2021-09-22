Cranes Regional Tour
Eastern Region Select vs Uganda Cranes
Mbale Municipal Stadium
Saturday, 25-09-2021 @4pm
Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has named the team to face the Eastern region select in Regional tour duel at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.
The Cranes will face an Eastern Region select side on Saturday, September 25.
The team has 25 players, all local-based and Micho dubbed the match as commencement of preparations for the up coming World Cup qualifiers.
“This is the commencement of the preparations for the Rwanda World Cup Qualifier matches (away on 7th October and at home on 10th October 2021)’ Micho disclosed.
The team will enter camp on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 at the Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi and depart for Mbale on Friday morning ahead of the match slated for Saturday, 25th September 2021 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.
Uganda Cranes team to Eastern Uganda
Goalkeepers
Nafian Alionzi (URA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Jack Komakech (Vipers)
Defenders
Innocent Wafula (KCCA), Ashraf Mandela (URA), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA), Keneth Semakula (SC Villa), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA)
Midfielders
Shafik Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Wamanna (UPDF), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Vianney Sekajugo (URA), Joackim Ojera (URA), Mubaraka Nsubuga (Police)
Forwards
Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA)
