Uganda Cranes Head coach Milutin Sredojevic has named a 33 man Squad of local based players to start preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar Qualifiers 2022 against Rwanda due on 7th and 10th October 2021.

The camp started on Sunday after the team returned from Mbale for the Uganda Cranes Regional Tour which the National team won 1-0 against the Eastern Region Select team.

The team will train later today at Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

The foreign based players will be added to the Squad by the coach as and when FIFA dates are opened.

The 33 man Squad

Goalkeepers

Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Tamale Simon (SoltiloBright Stars FC)

Defenders

Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC) , Kayondo Aziz (Vipers SC), Kaddu George (Wakiso Giants FC), Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Ramadan Musa (KCCA FC)

Midfielders

Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Wamana Ibrahim (UPDF), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Bagole David (Vipers8 SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers, Ojera Joackim (URA FC), Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC)

Strikers

Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Aheebwa Brian (KCCA FC), Kasirye Davis (KCCA FC)

