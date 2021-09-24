Uganda Cranes Regional Tour

Eastern Region Select vs Uganda Cranes

Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Saturday, September 25

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic ha named the final 23 man team slated to play the Eastern region select at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Stadium.

The team had a single training session in Kampala on Thursday afternoon and will conduct the final training on Friday at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Three players; Ashraf Mugume, Sadat Happy Anaku and Rogers Mato were added to the earlier summoned team.

Meanwhile, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Vianey Ssekajugo, Cromwell Rwothomio, Kenneth Semakula and Steven Mukwala all who had been called up earlier did not make the traveling list, for different reasons.

The team departs for Mbale on Friday morning.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions fans will not access the Mbale Municipal Stadium but will duly be served with live proceedings UBC Television.

The Eastern region tour kick-starts the preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 double header against Rwanda in October 2021.

Rwanda hosts the first leg on 6th October 2021 in Kigali before the return leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende four days later.

Uganda Cranes main sponsors Airtel and Nile Breweries Limited jointly fund the regional tours, also meant to take the national team brand closer to the populous in their respective localities.

Uganda Cranes team to Eastern Uganda

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders

Innocent Wafula (KCCA), Ashraf Mandela (URA), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA), Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA)

Midfielders

Shafik Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Wamanna (UPDF), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Joackim Ojera (URA), Mubaraka Nsubuga (Police), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards

Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Sadat Happy Anaku (KCCA)

