Stanbic Uganda Cup – Semi Finals

Police FC 0-2 Vipers SC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Tuesday, September 21

Ceaser Manzoki scored twice as Roberto Oliviera got his tenure as Vipers SC head coach off to a winning start.

The Venoms eased past Police FC 2-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Tuesday, September 21, in the first semi final of the 2021 competition.

Before opening the scoring, Manzoki was guilty of missing two good chances as he failed to dink a ball over Ikara before seeing a low shot come-off the custodian’s foot in a one-on-one situation.

Manzoki’s first was a gift of sorts as the Congolese striker charged down Hassan Muhamud’s lazy clearance before slotting into the back of the net.

After Karisa and Asiku missing from good positions, Manzoki doubled the Venoms’ lead at the start of the second half as he lashed onto a Bobosi Byaruhanga pass to fire-low-past the poor Ikarah who played almost the entire match with a leg injury.

Oliviera who was taking charge of his first game as a Vipers coach will be disappointed with the many chances his side failed to put away.

Karisa blasted over from inside the area after he was teed-up by Paul Willa, Asiku saw a point-blank header tipped over while Manzoki could not seal a hat-trick as his header from Disan Galiwango’s cross flew over.

Substitute Ibrahim Orit shot straight at Ikara before Ssentamu header over, the rebound.

Police who are associated with free-flowing-attacking football looked second-best for most of the game.

In a first half that was highlighted by consistent defensive mistakes by the Cops, they barely got out of their half.

They however had two decent chances in the second but Fabien Mutombora denied Muwadda Mawejje in a one-on-one situation before the other Mawejje-Tonny saw his effort come off the under-side of the bar.

The victory takes Vipers into the final of this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup final and will await the winner between Express FC and BUL FC who face off in the other semi-final.

The final will be played on Saturday, September 26 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

