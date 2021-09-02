The FUFA Executive Committee has made changes in the technical bench for the Uganda Women’s National Team (Crested Cranes).

George Lutalo will serve as the head coach, replacing Faridah Bulega.

Bulega is understood to have enrolled for a CAF B Coaching Course that will be held between 6th September – 15th December 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Edward Kaziba is maintained as the assistant coach while James Magala retains his position as the goalkeeping coach.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper, Paul Ssali will serve as the Team Manager whereas Mable Kabatalindwa and Prossy Nalwadda are the Team Doctor and Equipment Manager respectively.

The first task for the Technical Team, named above, will be the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa slated for 28th September – 9th October 2021.

The tournament will act as a precursor for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers where the Crested Cranes will play Ethiopia at the first round phase.

In a related development, a provisional squad of 32 players has been summoned to commence training.

The squad named comprises of 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 12 midfielders and 7 forwards. They will enter camp on 10th September 2021.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Elsie Najjemba (Rines WFC), Gloria Namakula (Tooro Queens FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Yudayah Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA), Justin Kizza Najjuko (She Maroons FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Joan Naggayi (She Maroons FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Kautharah Naluyima (She Maroons FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Grace Nassongo (Amuria High School FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Anita Namata (Uganda Martyrs High School FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Shiraz Natasha (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera FC, Israel)

Officials

Head Coach – George Lutalo

Assistant Coach – Edward Kaziba

Goalkeeping Coach – James Magala

Team Manager –Paul Ssali

Team Doctor – Mable Katabalindwa

Equipment Manager – Prossy Nalwadda

