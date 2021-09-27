Uganda Women’s Senior National Team head coach George Lutalo confirmed the final list of players that will represent the country in this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Lutalo named a squad of 20 players and the team departed Entebbe International Airport in the wee hours of Monday morning (3:30am).

The squad named comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and six forwards.

According to Lutalo, the squad named has been based on the players’ performance in training.

“We have had about two weeks of preparations and the final 20 players named are those that excelled in training. I have the belief that the team named will do well in South Africa,” he said.

Uganda is pooled in Group C alongside Zambia, Eswatini and Namibia and the first game for the Crested Cranes will come on 30th September against Eswatini.

It should be noted that only the group leaders in each of the three groups will advance to the Semifinals with the best second placed team taking the fourth slot.

This is the second time the Crested Cranes are featuring at the annual Championship as a guest team. The first time came in 2018 and Uganda finished third.

Crested Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC).

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Midfielders

Joan Nabirye(Vihiga Queens FC), Reticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC).

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka Kanyesigye (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC).

