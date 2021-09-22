The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team Head Coach, Ayub Khalifan, has named the final squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The squad of 20 players that was announced on Wednesday evening will travel to Nairobi, Kenya for the first leg of the qualifiers.

The first leg is slated for Saturday, 25th September in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

The squad named comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards.

Khalifan indicated the squad he named has the ability to register a good result ahead of the return leg in Kampala two weeks later.

“I think these we have selected are the best to go and do the job. I have the belief that the squad is competent to help us secure the result we want.” He said.

The team will depart Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, September 23 at 6AM.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Halima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC)

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge(Apollon Ladies FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)

Related