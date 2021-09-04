Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan has joined KCCA FC on a three years deal.

The move was confirmed by KCCA FC on Saturday, September 04.

He joins from Police FC where he spent the entire 2020/21 season.

Ochan who is a product of the FUFA Juniors League has played for clubs like Vipers Junior Team and later joined Vipers senior team where he spent four years.

Ochan left Vipers in 2020 and joined Police FC where he has been for one year.

During his unveiling, Ochan could not hide his excitement to be joining KCCA.

“I am very happy to join KCCA FC. This is one of the biggest clubs in the region and playing for a club like this is special. My focus is now to try and settle in quickly and compete with my colleagues. The competition here is so evident and one has got to work hard to earn his place on the team.” Ochan said.

He becomes the 9th signing for KCCA FC in this window joining Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja, Geofrey Wasswa, Emmanuel Wasswa, Usama Arafati, Yassar Mugerwa, Innocent Wafula Esimu and Rogers Mato.

Related

Continue Reading