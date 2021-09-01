KCCA FC have confirmed the departure of midfielder Kezironi Kizito.

Kizito leaves KCCA after two years having joined them in 2019.

His exit was announced on Wednesday, September 01.

“Kizito has left KCCA FC.” KCCA announced on their website.

The midfielder has been out of contract having signed a two year deal from Keziron Kizito inked a two year deal from Kerala Blasters in the India Super League.

He has previously featured for Kenya Premier League outfit AFC Leopards and Vipers Sports Club.

Kezironi is a Ugandan international who is capped 15 times for the Uganda Cranes scoring one goal.

He becomes the third player to depart KCCA this off-season following the exit of defenders Moses Kalanzi and Filbert Obenchan.

Kezironi’s next destination is yet to be known but it is understood he is already eyeing another professional stint outside Uganda.

