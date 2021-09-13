KCCA FC have completed the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Ochan joins the Kasasiro Boys for a third stint on a one-year long deal.

Ochan first featured for KCCA during the 2008-2009 season before departing for South Africa at Bloemfontein Celtic. The second spell happened between 2015-2018.

The stylish custodian returns to Lugogo for the third spell after a brief stay in Kabwe Warriors and AFC Leopards respectively.

Ochan’s youth career witnessed him rise through the ranks at Entebbe Young Academy, Kampala Kids League (KKL) and Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening (2007).

He also played at SC Villa (2011-2012), Sports Club Victoria University (2013-2014) before his KCCA second stint.

For the Uganda Cranes, Ochan has already earned 17 caps and already featured at two CHAN championships 2014 (South Africa) and 2018 (Morocco).

He is the second goalkeeper KCCA has signed in the current off-season following into the footsteps of Derrick Ochan who joined from Police FC at the start of last week.

Ochan joins other new signings at the club as the enterprising midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, left back Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja (forward), Emmanuel Wasswa (midfielder), Geoffrey Wasswa (defender), Usama Arafati (attacker), Innocent Wafula (right back), Rogers Mato (attacker) and the Ochan entity, Derrick (goalkeeper).

Morley Byekwaso’s side has also promoted youngsters Elvis Mwanje and Juma Ibrahim from the junior ranks.

