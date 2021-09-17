The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has rescheduled the Uganda Cup semi-final fixture between Express FC and BUL FC.

Initially, the game was supposed to be played on Wednesday, September 22 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

However, it has now been pushed forward and it will now take place on Thursday, September 23, at the same venue.

This was confirmed on Friday afternoon in a letter written to both clubs by the FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule.

According to the letter, the match has been moved due to the rescheduling of the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg match between Express and Sudanese side Al Merrikh.

“THE CAF Champions League match between Al Merrikh and Express FC has been rescheduled from 17th September to 19th September 2021 in Sudan, the charge of fixtures has affected the initial travel plans of Express FC back home from Sudan” part of the letter released by FUFA read.

“Consequently match no. SUC. 58 BUL FC VS. Express FC has been rescheduled from 22nd to 23rd September 2021, venue and time remain unchanged.”

The venue of the match remains, FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru where both semi final matches and the final will take place.

The other semi-final between Vipers and Police will take place on Tuesday, September 21. The final will played on September 26.

