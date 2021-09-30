By Moses Magogo

I have just learnt of the unfortunate news of the passing on of the 24th FUFA President, Hajj Twaha Kakaire.

Many an occasion, Hajj stood tall for FUFA and generally Ugandan Football for the achievements we celebrate today. He is notably celebrated for having supported the birth of the FIFA Financial Assistance Programme in 1998 and also the Serie-A and Serie-B league arrangement for the Uganda Premier League

Whereas we grieve for the passing on of the football administration icon, we also celebrate his contribution to the game of football today.

Death is a must and a destiny for all of us. It is just a matter of when not if.

May the Almighty Allah judge his earthly works with mercy and strengthen those left behind to be strong in these trying times.

Inalilah wa Inalilah Rajihun

