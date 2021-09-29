Uganda U20 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has made additions to the group that is preparing to face Kenya in the return leg of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

With Uganda earning a 7-2 win in the first leg, the second leg of the tie is slated for 8th October 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The U20 Women’s National Team camp was on Wednesday morning boosted with the addition of four new faces.

Winger Ronah Regina Nantege, midfielder Phiona Nabulime, right back Winnie Kwatulira and striker Allen Nassazi took part in Wednesday’s training session.

The above quartet was also joined by goalkeeper Saidat Namwanje who was been part of the initial squad summoned but did not travel with the team to Kenya.

Kiyingi believes the addition of the aforementioned players will bring about competition to the team as they prepare to face Kenya.

“We had an inclusion of four new players to make a total of 25. These girls were part of the initial list of 35 I had submitted but I could only work with 30. If you look at what they gave us in their first training with the group, I believe they will bring healthy competition to the team as we work towards the return leg.” Khalifan said.

The coach further states that the addition of a player in each department is aimed at bolstering the entire team.

“The choice on who to add was based on what we want to achieve and that is why we looked at every department. The new players will bring positive energy and that can spread across.”

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Kenya face either South Africa or Mozambique at the next round (second qualifying phase).

