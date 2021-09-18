Former KCCA defender Samuel Kato has completed a move to Rwanda Premier League side Bugersera FC.
Kato was unveiled by Bugersera as their latest signing on Friday, September 17.
The centre-back is understood to have signed a two-year contract with Bugesera until 2023.
Kato has been a free agent following his release from the Kasasiro Boys, at the start of the month.
He has previously played at Buddo Secondary School (O and A level) and represented Uganda at the U-17 level.
Kato won the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Uganda Premier League and FUFA Super 8 with KCCA.
Bugesera has been busy in the transfer market with several additions to the team.
